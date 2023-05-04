After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 6:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is hitting .273 with seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.
  • In 71.9% of his 32 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Turner has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 games this season (40.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
15 (78.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 42 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Gausman (2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.33), 17th in WHIP (1.009), and fourth in K/9 (12.6) among qualifying pitchers.
