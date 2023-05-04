Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, May 4 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers has 28 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .226 with 17 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 140th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (29.0%, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Devers has had an RBI in 15 games this season (48.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (22.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 12
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.33 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.33), 17th in WHIP (1.009), and fourth in K/9 (12.6).
