Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After hitting .136 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Raimel Tapia and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 6:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .233.
- Tapia has had a base hit in six of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Tapia has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.33), 17th in WHIP (1.009), and fourth in K/9 (12.6).
