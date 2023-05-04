Thursday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (18-14) versus the Toronto Blue Jays (18-13) at Fenway Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on May 4.

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (2-2) for the Blue Jays and Brayan Bello (0-1) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those games.

Boston has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the third-most runs in baseball (184 total, 5.8 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule