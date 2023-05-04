Kevin Gausman will take the mound first for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET for this final game in a four-game series.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 44 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Boston ranks fourth in the majors with a .459 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .270 team batting average.

Boston has scored 184 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .343 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.339 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (0-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

In three starts, Bello has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of four frames per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Guardians W 8-7 Home Brayan Bello Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies - Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Bryce Elder 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Kyle Wright

