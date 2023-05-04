How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Gausman will take the mound first for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET for this final game in a four-game series.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 44 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Boston ranks fourth in the majors with a .459 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .270 team batting average.
- Boston has scored 184 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .343 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.
- Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.339 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello (0-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.
- In three starts, Bello has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of four frames per outing.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-7
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Zach Plesac
|4/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Logan Allen
|5/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-5
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|José Berríos
|5/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Bryce Elder
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Wright
