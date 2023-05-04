Player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alex Verdugo and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has collected 41 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .315/.382/.515 slash line so far this season.

Verdugo will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .391 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has collected 28 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He has a slash line of .226/.290/.524 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 5

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 32-year-old's 2.33 ERA ranks 12th, 1.009 WHIP ranks 17th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Apr. 29 7.0 6 0 0 13 1 at Yankees Apr. 23 7.0 3 0 0 11 0 at Astros Apr. 17 4.2 7 8 7 5 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 12 8.0 5 3 3 11 0 at Royals Apr. 6 6.0 4 0 0 7 2

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 39 hits with six doubles, six home runs, 13 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .317/.393/.512 so far this year.

Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Red Sox May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Chapman Stats

Matt Chapman has put up 40 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .364/.453/.636 on the year.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 30 3-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0

