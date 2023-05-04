Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Reese McGuire (.269 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has four doubles and two walks while batting .327.
- In 55.6% of his games this year (10 of 18), McGuire has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this year (22.2%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.33 ERA ranks 12th, 1.009 WHIP ranks 17th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
