Warriors vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-6.5)
|227
|-260
|+220
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-6.5)
|227.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-6.5)
|227
|-250
|+210
|Tipico
|Warriors (-5.5)
|227.5
|-240
|+200
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.
- These teams score 236.1 points per game combined, 9.1 more than this game's total.
- These two teams allow a combined 233.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than this contest's total.
- Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.
Warriors Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Stephen Curry
|30.5
|-120
|29.4
|Klay Thompson
|23.5
|-110
|21.9
|Andrew Wiggins
|17.5
|-110
|17.1
|Jordan Poole
|14.5
|-115
|20.4
|Draymond Green
|8.5
|-125
|8.5
