Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% less often than the 76ers (48-34-0) this year.
- Boston (33-32-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (49.3%) than Philadelphia (10-9) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (52.6%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Boston does it in fewer games (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the 76ers are 13-13 as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- In terms of points, Boston is dominating both offensively and defensively, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per contest.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond three-point land (38%).
