The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will go head to head in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 110.9 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The two teams average 233.1 points per game combined, 18.6 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 222.3 combined points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 25.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9 Derrick White 11.5 -125 12.4 Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.