Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will go head to head in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-135
|+100
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-2.5)
|213.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 110.9 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
- The two teams average 233.1 points per game combined, 18.6 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 222.3 combined points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|28.5
|-115
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|25.5
|-105
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-115
|14.9
|Derrick White
|11.5
|-125
|12.4
|Marcus Smart
|11.5
|-120
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Al Horford or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.