The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 up next.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

When Boston scores more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are averaging 120.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this year at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (112.4).

In home games, the Celtics are making 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than when playing on the road (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries