Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-1.5
|213.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 65 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 points.
- Boston has an average total of 229.4 in its games this year, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Boston has won 48 of its 68 games, or 70.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|57
|69.5%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The Celtics have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
- The Celtics put up seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).
- Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|38-36
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|15-11
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
