The Boston Celtics are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 213.5 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -1.5 213.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In 65 of 82 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 points.
  • Boston has an average total of 229.4 in its games this year, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Boston has won 48 of its 68 games, or 70.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Celtics have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
  • The Celtics put up seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).
  • Boston is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 38-36 43-39
76ers 48-34 15-11 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.