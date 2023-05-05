Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Friday, May 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Celtics' Last Game
The 76ers were beaten by the Celtics on Wednesday, 121-87. Tobias Harris scored 16 in a losing effort, while Brown led the winning team with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaylen Brown
|25
|3
|4
|2
|0
|3
|Malcolm Brogdon
|23
|6
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Derrick White
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum posts 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).
- Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Marcus Smart averages a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|23
|8.1
|4.4
|0.5
|0.9
|2.5
|Jaylen Brown
|20.8
|4.1
|2.6
|1
|0.3
|2.3
|Derrick White
|13.8
|3.2
|3.6
|0.4
|0.8
|2
|Marcus Smart
|12.7
|3.4
|4
|1
|0.3
|1.6
|Al Horford
|6.2
|6.4
|3
|0.8
|2.1
|1.4
