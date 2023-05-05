Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

The 76ers were beaten by the Celtics on Wednesday, 121-87. Tobias Harris scored 16 in a losing effort, while Brown led the winning team with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 25 3 4 2 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 23 6 2 0 1 6 Derrick White 15 1 1 0 0 3

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum posts 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart averages a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 23 8.1 4.4 0.5 0.9 2.5 Jaylen Brown 20.8 4.1 2.6 1 0.3 2.3 Derrick White 13.8 3.2 3.6 0.4 0.8 2 Marcus Smart 12.7 3.4 4 1 0.3 1.6 Al Horford 6.2 6.4 3 0.8 2.1 1.4

