Malcolm Brogdon and the rest of the Boston Celtics match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 121-87 win against the 76ers, Brogdon had 23 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Brogdon, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 17.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.7 PRA 21.5 22.8 24.7 PR 18.5 19.1 21 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Malcolm Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers

Brogdon has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 10.1% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked second in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.2 assists per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 24 23 6 2 6 1 0 5/1/2023 34 20 3 3 2 0 0 4/4/2023 28 18 4 3 2 0 0 2/25/2023 21 5 7 1 1 1 0 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brogdon or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.