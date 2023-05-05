The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Friday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last action, a 121-87 win over the 76ers, Smart had 15 points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Smart's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 15.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.0 Assists 4.5 6.3 4.6 PRA 20.5 20.9 24.4 PR 15.5 14.6 19.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

Smart is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 24.2 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 27 15 5 2 1 1 0 5/1/2023 35 12 3 7 0 0 0 4/4/2023 30 17 4 4 2 0 1 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.