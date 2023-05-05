Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (19-14) and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-17) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 5.

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (3-1) versus the Red Sox and Chris Sale (2-2).

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Red Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 5-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The last 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (50%) in those games.

Boston has a mark of 5-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston scores the second-most runs in baseball (195 total, 5.9 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule