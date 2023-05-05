How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies will send a hot-hitting J.T. Realmuto to the plate against the Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 46 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Boston ranks third in the majors with a .464 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .274 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored 195 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .345.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.
- Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.87 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.339 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chris Sale (2-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Sale has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Logan Allen
|5/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-5
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|José Berríos
|5/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-5
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Charlie Morton
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Dylan Dodd
|5/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Adam Wainwright
