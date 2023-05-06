Connor Wong -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on May 6 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has six doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .268.
  • Wong has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 25 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Wong has an RBI in five of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • He has scored in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Falter (0-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.