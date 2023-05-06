After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .406 with 11 doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 15 of 18 games this season (83.3%) Duran has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (44.4%).

He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Duran has driven in a run in eight games this season (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings