Julius Randle could make a big impact for the New York Knicks at 3:30 PM on Saturday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Randle, in his most recent showing, had 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in a 111-105 win over the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.1 16.4 Rebounds 7.5 10 6.8 Assists 3.5 4.1 4 PRA 34.5 39.2 27.2 PR 30.5 35.1 23.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 1.7



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

Randle is responsible for attempting 19.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.6 per game.

Randle is averaging 8.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Randle's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 38 25 12 8 3 0 0 3/29/2023 15 3 5 1 0 0 0 3/22/2023 36 15 6 9 1 0 1 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.