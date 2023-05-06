Bookmakers have set player props for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and others when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-120) 14.5 (+100) 2.5 (-120) 0.5 (+175)
  • The 24.5-point total set for Davis on Saturday is 1.4 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
  • Davis' per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 2.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (14.5).
  • Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).
  • Davis has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (-125) 9.5 (-115) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (-118)
  • Saturday's over/under for LeBron James is 26.5. That's 2.4 less than his season average.
  • He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.
  • James has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (-128) 2.5 (-182) 2.5 (+105)
  • The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 2.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.
  • Russell's rebounding average of 3.0 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
  • Russell has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-118) 5.5 (-133) 5.5 (-133) 4.5 (-161)
  • The 29.4 points Curry scores per game are 1.1 less than his prop total on Saturday.
  • Curry's rebounding average of 6.1 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (5.5).
  • Curry's assist average -- 6.3 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (5.5).
  • Curry has hit 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (4.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lakers vs. Warriors player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (-105) 2.5 (-105) 2.5 (-182) 1.5 (-149)
  • The 20.4 points Jordan Poole has scored per game this season is 5.9 more than his prop total set for Saturday (14.5).
  • Poole's per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
  • Poole's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 2.0 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).
  • Poole has knocked down 2.6 three pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.