Lakers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup in this article.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-3.5)
|228
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-3.5)
|228.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3.5)
|228.5
|-169
|+140
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-3.5)
|227.5
|-150
|+130
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in league).
- These two teams rack up a combined 236.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams score 233.7 points per game combined, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.
- Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-125
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-120
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.5
|-125
|17.8
|Austin Reaves
|14.5
|-115
|13.0
|Rui Hachimura
|9.5
|-125
|11.2
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Rui Hachimura or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.