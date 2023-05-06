Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to find success against Corey Kluber when he starts for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 46 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 123 extra-base hits, Boston ranks third in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank second in MLB with a .273 team batting average.

Boston has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 200.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .343 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.81 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.332 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Kluber (1-4) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Kluber has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays W 11-5 Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Max Fried 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Steven Matz

