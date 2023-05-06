Nicholas Castellanos will lead the charge for the Philadelphia Phillies (15-18) on Saturday, May 6, when they match up with Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (20-14) at Citizens Bank Park at 7:15 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Phillies (-155). The contest's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter - PHI (0-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (1-4, 6.44 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 10 out of the 18 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have gone 5-4 (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

