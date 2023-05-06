Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Bailey Falter, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 6 against the Blue Jays) he went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Phillies Player Props
|Red Sox vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Phillies Odds
|Red Sox vs Phillies Prediction
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .224 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
- In nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), Refsnyder has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%).
- He has scored in seven of 19 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.