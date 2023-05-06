After the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Tyrrell Hatton is atop the leaderboard with a score of -8.

Looking to bet on Tyrrell Hatton at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Tyrrell Hatton Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hatton has finished below par on 11 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hatton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Hatton has finished in the top five twice in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Hatton finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 23 -4 279 0 16 2 4 $5.9M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Hatton has had an average finish of 40th in his past two appearances at this tournament.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Hatton finished 37th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The average course Hatton has played i the last year (7,301 yards) is 237 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Hatton's Last Time Out

Hatton was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging par to finish in the 46th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the RBC Heritage, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Hatton shot better than 60% of the field (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Hatton did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Hatton did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged two).

Hatton's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average of 6.2.

In that last tournament, Hatton carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Hatton finished the RBC Heritage outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Hatton carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hatton's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

