The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 114-102 win against the 76ers, Horford had 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 7.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.1 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.2 PRA -- 19 18.2 PR 14.5 16 15 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Al Horford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The 76ers allow 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.2 assists per game.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 31 17 7 2 5 0 2 5/3/2023 24 5 7 2 1 2 1 5/1/2023 30 11 6 3 1 3 0 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horford or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.