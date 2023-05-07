In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers square off.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.

In games Boston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this year, scoring 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, Boston is ceding 110.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 112.4.

The Celtics are draining 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries