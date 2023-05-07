Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Jayson Tatum is a player to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) play at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics knocked off the 76ers, 114-102, on Friday. Tatum scored a team-high 27 points for the Celtics, and Embiid had 30 for the 76ers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|27
|10
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Jaylen Brown
|23
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Al Horford
|17
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum paces his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also averages 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Marcus Smart leads his team in assists per game (6.3), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|23.6
|8.8
|4.5
|0.7
|1
|2.8
|Jaylen Brown
|23.1
|4.8
|3.1
|1.1
|0.4
|2.3
|Marcus Smart
|14.2
|3.7
|4.4
|1.3
|0.3
|1.9
|Al Horford
|6.8
|6.6
|2.9
|1
|1.8
|1.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|13.8
|3.4
|3.7
|0.1
|0.2
|1.8
