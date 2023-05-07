Jayson Tatum is a player to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) play at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7

Sunday, May 7 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics knocked off the 76ers, 114-102, on Friday. Tatum scored a team-high 27 points for the Celtics, and Embiid had 30 for the 76ers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 27 10 5 2 1 3 Jaylen Brown 23 7 5 1 1 0 Al Horford 17 7 2 2 0 5

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also averages 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart leads his team in assists per game (6.3), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 23.6 8.8 4.5 0.7 1 2.8 Jaylen Brown 23.1 4.8 3.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Smart 14.2 3.7 4.4 1.3 0.3 1.9 Al Horford 6.8 6.6 2.9 1 1.8 1.6 Malcolm Brogdon 13.8 3.4 3.7 0.1 0.2 1.8

