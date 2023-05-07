Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jarren Duran (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .382 with 11 doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 15 of 19 games this year (78.9%) Duran has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (42.1%).
- In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Duran has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|10 (90.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, one per game).
- Walker (2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.91, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
