Malcolm Brogdon and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.

Brogdon, in his most recent showing, had 15 points and six assists in a 114-102 win over the 76ers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Brogdon's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 16.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.0 PRA 20.5 22.8 24.6 PR 17.5 19.1 20.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.2



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the 76ers have allowed 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

Giving up 24.2 assists per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 26 15 3 6 3 0 0 5/3/2023 24 23 6 2 6 1 0 5/1/2023 34 20 3 3 2 0 0 4/4/2023 28 18 4 3 2 0 0 2/25/2023 21 5 7 1 1 1 0 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.