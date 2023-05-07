Marcus Smart be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 3:30 PM on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Smart totaled 15 points, four assists and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 114-102 win against the 76ers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Smart, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 15.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.1 Assists 4.5 6.3 4.8 PRA 20.5 20.9 24.8 PR 15.5 14.6 20 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

Smart is responsible for attempting 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

Smart is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Smart's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the league, giving up 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 24.2 assists per contest.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 34 15 3 4 3 0 3 5/3/2023 27 15 5 2 1 1 0 5/1/2023 35 12 3 7 0 0 0 4/4/2023 30 17 4 4 2 0 1 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

