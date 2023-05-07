Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Raimel Tapia (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Phillies Player Props
|Red Sox vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Phillies
|Red Sox vs Phillies Odds
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .238.
- Tapia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 in his last games.
- Tapia has had a base hit in nine of 22 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In four games this year, Tapia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven games this season (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 6.91 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.