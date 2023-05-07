Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (21-14) and Philadelphia Phillies (15-19) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on May 7.

The Phillies will look to Taijuan Walker (2-2) against the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-1).

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (55%) in those games.

Boston has a mark of 9-7 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston scores the second-most runs in baseball (207 total, 5.9 per game).

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.79) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule