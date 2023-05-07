How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park against Taijuan Walker, who gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 46 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 127 extra-base hits, Boston ranks third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .273 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Boston has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 207.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .345 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Boston has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.79) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.329 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Houck (3-1) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
- In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Houck has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-5
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Charlie Morton
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Max Fried
|5/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Adam Wainwright
|5/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Steven Matz
|5/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Miles Mikolas
