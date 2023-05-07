Rafael Devers is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox meet at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Devers has recorded 35 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He's slashed .255/.316/.562 so far this season.

Devers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Phillies May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .316/.393/.519 so far this season.

Verdugo takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with six doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Phillies May. 5 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Walker Stats

The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Walker has made two starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 1 3.1 8 8 8 6 3 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 4.0 5 5 5 6 2 at White Sox Apr. 19 6.1 5 2 2 3 2 at Reds Apr. 14 6.0 4 1 1 4 2 vs. Reds Apr. 9 4.2 3 2 2 5 5

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 35 hits with seven doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .278/.345/.405 slash line so far this year.

Bohm heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with three walks and four RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

