On Sunday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .154 with three doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.

Casas has gotten a hit in 11 of 29 games this season (37.9%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.1% of his games this season, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 14 games this season (48.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (23.1%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings