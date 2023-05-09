Al Horford could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last action, a 116-115 loss to the 76ers, Horford had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and five blocks.

Below we will dive into Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 7.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.3 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.3 PRA 18.5 19 18.4 PR 15.5 16 15.1 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.8



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

Horford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

He's attempted 5.2 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

On the glass, the 76ers are second in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per game.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 38 10 7 4 2 5 2 5/5/2023 31 17 7 2 5 0 2 5/3/2023 24 5 7 2 1 2 1 5/1/2023 30 11 6 3 1 3 0 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

