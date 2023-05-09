Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 9
Al Horford could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below we will dive into Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|9.8
|7.8
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.2
|7.3
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|3.3
|PRA
|18.5
|19
|18.4
|PR
|15.5
|16
|15.1
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.8
Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers
- Horford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.
- He's attempted 5.2 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- On defense, the 76ers have allowed 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.
- On the glass, the 76ers are second in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.2 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per game.
Al Horford vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|38
|10
|7
|4
|2
|5
|2
|5/5/2023
|31
|17
|7
|2
|5
|0
|2
|5/3/2023
|24
|5
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5/1/2023
|30
|11
|6
|3
|1
|3
|0
|4/4/2023
|35
|11
|8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2/25/2023
|32
|15
|4
|2
|5
|0
|1
|10/18/2022
|23
|6
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
