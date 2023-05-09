Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (213)
- The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.
- When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, Boston (18-18-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.6%) than Philadelphia (3-0) does as the underdog (100%).
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Philadelphia's games have (44 out of 82).
- The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond three-point land (38%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.