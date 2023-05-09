The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will go head to head in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-7.5) 213 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-7.5) 212.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-7.5) 213 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-7.5) 214.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and allow 110.9 per contest (third in league).
  • The two teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 20.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 222.3 points per game, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 28.5 -110 30.1
Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -125 14.9
Marcus Smart 12.5 -130 11.5
Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4

