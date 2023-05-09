How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 5 up next.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.
- The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers allow (110.9).
- When Boston scores more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (115.4).
- Boston surrenders 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have fared better in home games this season, making 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Celtics Injuries
