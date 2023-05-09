The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 5 up next.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have hit.

In games Boston shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics average seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers allow (110.9).

When Boston scores more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (115.4).

Boston surrenders 110.5 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have fared better in home games this season, making 16.2 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Celtics Injuries