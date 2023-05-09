When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) face off at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and James Harden will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were beaten by the 76ers on Sunday, 116-115 in OT. Tatum scored 24 in a losing effort, while Harden led the winning team with 42 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 24 18 6 1 4 1 Jaylen Brown 23 3 5 0 0 3 Marcus Smart 21 3 7 0 0 4

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart paces his squad in assists per game (6.3), and also posts 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 26 10.6 5.1 0.8 1.4 2.9 Jaylen Brown 25.4 5.1 3.6 1.1 0.4 2.6 Marcus Smart 16.3 4 5.1 1.3 0.3 2.3 Al Horford 7.8 7.3 3.3 1.2 2.3 1.8 Malcolm Brogdon 15.7 4.2 3.9 0.1 0.2 2.3

