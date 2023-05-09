Malcolm Brogdon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 9
The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's break down Brogdon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|14.9
|15.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.2
|4.2
|Assists
|3.5
|3.7
|3.9
|PRA
|21.5
|22.8
|23.8
|PR
|18.5
|19.1
|19.9
|3PM
|1.5
|2.0
|2.3
Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers
- This season, Malcolm Brogdon has made 5.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Brogdon's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- The 76ers concede 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.
- Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- The 76ers allow 24.2 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.
- The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|36
|19
|8
|2
|5
|0
|0
|5/5/2023
|26
|15
|3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5/3/2023
|24
|23
|6
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|34
|20
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4/4/2023
|28
|18
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2/25/2023
|21
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|35
|19
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10/18/2022
|24
|16
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
