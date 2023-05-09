The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brogdon, in his last showing, had 19 points and eight rebounds in a 116-115 loss to the 76ers.

Let's break down Brogdon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.2 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.9 PRA 21.5 22.8 23.8 PR 18.5 19.1 19.9 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.3



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Malcolm Brogdon has made 5.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brogdon's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers concede 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The 76ers allow 24.2 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 36 19 8 2 5 0 0 5/5/2023 26 15 3 6 3 0 0 5/3/2023 24 23 6 2 6 1 0 5/1/2023 34 20 3 3 2 0 0 4/4/2023 28 18 4 3 2 0 0 2/25/2023 21 5 7 1 1 1 0 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

