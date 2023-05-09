Marcus Smart and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 116-115 loss to the 76ers (his last action) Smart posted 21 points and seven assists.

In this article we will dive into Smart's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 16.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4 Assists 4.5 6.3 5.1 PRA 21.5 20.9 25.4 PR 16.5 14.6 20.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

Smart is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The 76ers concede 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers are second in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 42 21 3 7 4 0 0 5/5/2023 34 15 3 4 3 0 3 5/3/2023 27 15 5 2 1 1 0 5/1/2023 35 12 3 7 0 0 0 4/4/2023 30 17 4 4 2 0 1 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.