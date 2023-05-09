Marcus Smart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 9
Marcus Smart and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.
In this article we will dive into Smart's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|11.5
|16.3
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.1
|4
|Assists
|4.5
|6.3
|5.1
|PRA
|21.5
|20.9
|25.4
|PR
|16.5
|14.6
|20.3
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|2.3
Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers
- Smart is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.
- He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Smart's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- The 76ers concede 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.
- On the glass, the 76ers are second in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.
- The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.2 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.
Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|42
|21
|3
|7
|4
|0
|0
|5/5/2023
|34
|15
|3
|4
|3
|0
|3
|5/3/2023
|27
|15
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|35
|12
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4/4/2023
|30
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2/25/2023
|26
|10
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10/18/2022
|36
|14
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
