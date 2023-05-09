Red Sox vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (24-11) and the Boston Red Sox (21-15) squaring off at Truist Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on May 9.
The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (3-3) against the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (2-2).
Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Boston has been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
- Boston scores the third-most runs in baseball (208 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.84 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Blue Jays
|W 8-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Alek Manoah
|May 4
|Blue Jays
|W 11-5
|Brayan Bello vs Kevin Gausman
|May 5
|@ Phillies
|W 5-3
|Chris Sale vs Zack Wheeler
|May 6
|@ Phillies
|W 7-4
|Corey Kluber vs Bailey Falter
|May 7
|@ Phillies
|L 6-1
|Tanner Houck vs Taijuan Walker
|May 9
|@ Braves
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Charlie Morton
|May 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Max Fried
|May 12
|Cardinals
|-
|Chris Sale vs Adam Wainwright
|May 13
|Cardinals
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Steven Matz
|May 14
|Cardinals
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Miles Mikolas
|May 15
|Mariners
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs George Kirby
