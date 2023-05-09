Tuesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (24-11) and the Boston Red Sox (21-15) squaring off at Truist Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on May 9.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (3-3) against the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (2-2).

Red Sox vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Red Sox vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the third-most runs in baseball (208 total, 5.8 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.84 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule