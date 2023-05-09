How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox will meet on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Sean Murphy and Rafael Devers among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 47 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- Fueled by 129 extra-base hits, Boston ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .271 team batting average.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 208 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Boston averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Boston has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.84) in the majors this season.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.333 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-3
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-5
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
|5/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Taijuan Walker
|5/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Charlie Morton
|5/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Max Fried
|5/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Adam Wainwright
|5/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Steven Matz
|5/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Miles Mikolas
|5/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|George Kirby
