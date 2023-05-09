The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox will meet on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Sean Murphy and Rafael Devers among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 47 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 129 extra-base hits, Boston ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .271 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 208 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.84) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.333 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Blue Jays W 8-3 Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays W 11-5 Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Max Fried 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Houck Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta George Kirby

