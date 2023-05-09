In the series opener on Tuesday, May 9, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (24-11) take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (21-15). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +150 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (3-3, 3.37 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (2-2, 4.99 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 20 out of the 30 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Braves have gone 9-1 (90%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Braves have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Red Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +2000 - 5th

