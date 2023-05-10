Connor Wong and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Atlanta Braves and Dylan Lee on May 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Dylan Lee

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has six doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .257.

Wong has picked up a hit in 11 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Wong has an RBI in five of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.

He has scored in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

