Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Braves - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Dylan Lee and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Lee
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .360 with 11 doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 76.2% of his 21 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (38.1%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 38.1% of his games this year (eight of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|10 (90.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.48).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, 0.8 per game).
- Lee will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen 17 times this season.
- Over his 17 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .211 against him. He has a 2.81 ERA and averages 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
