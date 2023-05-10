The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy will square off against the Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET in the final game of a two-game series at Truist Park.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +135 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Braves Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 10 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The previous 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a record of 2-3 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 25 of its 37 opportunities.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-7 8-9 11-5 10-10 12-11 9-4

